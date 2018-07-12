Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Inter Milan are still monitoring the situation of Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is set to join Inter Milan
London, July 12: Inter Milan are not losing hope of getting Mousa Dembele in this summer transfer window. But there are several problems for the Serie A side to sign the 30-year-old Belgian central midfielder.

Mousa Dembele was in the list of top summer transfer targets for Inter Milan. But the situation is little bit tricky for both the player and the club. Inter Milan's central midfielder Matias Vecino is linked with a move to the Premier League side Chelsea FC. But the move is not happening still as Chelsea FC has not been able to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their head coach till date.

Inter Milan were eyeing Dembele as a replacement for Matias Vecino. Mousa Dembele’s passing and ball control ability are certainly commendable and his physical presence in the midfield is always a huge concern for the opponents as he is a technically gifted player. Mousa Dembele has begun his career as a winger; but after that he has moved into the central midfield.

After playing three seasons with Fulham FC, Dembele has signed for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2012-13 season for £19 million. Dembele has made 232 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in last five seasons and scored 10 important goals. The Belgian midfielder's contract is going to expire after the completion of the 2018-19 season. So, now the Premier League side will be eager to sell the player to make some funds to bring in the other new players.

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing to make a move for Watford's central midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré. Doucouré has missed only one match in the Premier League last season for Watford. He has scored 7 goals and assisted in other 4 goals of Watford in the Premier League last season.

So, Tottenham Hotspur will be really interested to bring in an younger replacement of Mousa Dembele in this summer transfer window. Chinese Super League clubs and Inter Milan have made their offers to sign Mousa Dembele from Tottenham Hotspur. If Tottenham Hotspur are able to bring Abdoulaye Doucouré in this summer transfer window, they might accept the bid from Inter Milan to sign Mousa Dembele.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
