Inter Milan ready to sign former Chelsea midfielder

Bengaluru, October 11: Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires could make a return to European football again after reports have emerged that the Brazilian is wanted by Italian giants Inter Milan.
Ramires currently plays for Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning and with the 30-year-old midfielder making his mark in the Asian continent, the Italian side are now eager to get hold of the player on a temporary basis until the end of the season.
The Serie A side are believed to be weighing up a potential short loan move for former Chelsea midfielder Ramires now as manager Spalleti wants to add more depth to his midfield for the remainder of the season.
The Chinese Super League ends in November and if the move happens it won't be a problem for the midfielder who will enjoy a two-month lay off before he joins Luciano Spalletti's side in the January window.
Ramires joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2010 for a reported €22million and played 160 games for the Blues. In that time, the midfielder established himself as one of the important midfielders of the Premier League.
The Brazilan also helped Chelsea to win a Premier League title and a FA Cup, as well as winning both the Champions League and the Europa League.
However, after the arrival of Antonio Conte, Ramires lost his place in the squad and later joined Chinese club Jiangsu Suning on a four-year contract with transfer fee being a reported £25million.
In his one year stint at the club Ramires has already shown his worth and with his impressive performance Inter have allegedly made an offer to the midfielder for a loan deal, which the midfielder has reportedly agreed.
Inter was recently taken over by Chinese consortium Suning Holdings Group in 2016 who is also the sister company of Suning Appliance Group, owners of Jiangsu.
The connection between the two clubs is also believed to have smoothened up the deal and should the transfer happen it could help Inter to try to maintain their Serie A title challenge.
Inter are currently level on points with defending champions Juventus, two adrift of leaders Napoli and will be up against AC Milan in this weekend's Milan Derby.