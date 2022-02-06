Inter 1-2 Milan: Late Giroud double moves Rossoneri within a point of Serie A leaders

Milan, February 6: Olivier Giroud scored a quickfire late double to earn Milan a dramatic 2-1 win over Inter at San Siro that moves his side within a point of the Serie A leaders.
Milan had taken just one point from their previous two matches and were on the verge of losing again as Ivan Perisic's first-half volley had Inter firmly in control of Saturday's clash.
But Mike Maignan ensured the designated visitors were not out of the game and, from pretty much out of nowhere, Milan caught Inter cold thanks to Giroud's double.
The France international contentiously converted from close range to equalise in the 75th minute and completed the turnaround three minutes later to stun Simone Inzaghi's side, Milan's only blot a late red card for Theo Hernandez.
Denzel Dumfries had an early goal ruled out for offside and was later denied from a one-on-one by Maignan, who was also equal to Marcelo Brozovic's deflected drive.
Samir Handanovic was also needed to deny Sandro Tonali, but the breakthrough arrived in the 38th minute when Perisic volleyed in ex-Milan winger Calhanoglu's corner.
Stefano Pioli turned to Junior Messias and Brahim Diaz in the second half but Milan continued to pose little attacking threat until a dramatic final quarter to the game.
Giroud slid in to convert Diaz's deflected shot, though Inter were unhappy the goal was allowed to stand as the goalscorer clattered into Alexis Sanchez at the start of the move.
Inter failed to compose themselves and conceded another almost instantly as Giroud held off Stefan de Vrij and fired in a shot that squirmed under the hand of Handanovic.
Theo Hernandez was dismissed deep into added time for a rash challenge on Dumfries, though Milan saw out a huge win that keeps the Scudetto race wide open.
What does it mean? Scudetto race wide open
This clash between Serie A's two highest-scoring sides looked as though it would be settled by Perisic's strike until Giroud took over with a potentially season-changing brace.
Milan's second win over Inter in their last 12 Serie A meetings moves them within a point of top spot, rather than leaving them seven adrift as was the case with 15 minutes to go.
Inter do still have a game in hand on the Rossoneri, but that gap will be too close for comfort from Inzaghi's perspective, with Napoli also just four points behind.
Giroud the Great
Without injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan tested Handanovic only once before Giroud stepped up and became the first Frenchman to score two Serie A goals against Inter.
In doing so, he helped Milan recover from behind to beat Inter in the Italian top flight for the first time since February 2004.
Maignan frustrates Inter
Inter dominated the first half but only had Perisic's 50th goal for the club in all competitions, on what was his 234rd appearance, to show for it.
Credit must go to Maignan for that, the Milan keeper making four saves before the interval to keep out Brozovic, Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.
Key Opta Facts:
- Milan have won their first derby despite being in a trailing situation in Serie A for their first time since February 2004.
- Inter have failed to win three of their last four derbies (D1 L2), after having won each of the previous four.
- Giroud has scored each of his seven Serie A goals at San Siro, although his fixture was an away game.
- Ivan Perisic has now scored 50 goals with Inter considering all competitions, only Lautaro Martínez (61) has more among the current Nerazzurri players.
What's next?
Inter host former boss Jose Mourinho's Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday (February 8), while Milan are at home to Lazio in the same competition the following day.