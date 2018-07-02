Inter Milan set to move for Mousa Dembele

Bengaluru, July 2: Serie A giants Inter Milan want Tottenham ace Mousa Dembele to complete their midfield overhaul, according to reports in England and Italy.
The Serie A outfit signed Radja Nainggolan from rivals Roma this week, with Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo going the other way. Reports in England claim that Inter want to partner him with countryman Dembele, 30, who is valued at £20million by his current side Spurs.
The Belgian midfield star has one year remaining on his contract but could suit a Premier League exit as age catches up to him. Dembele started 21 league games last season but the intensity of English football is beginning to take its toll.
However, he could still do a great job in Italy where the pace of the game is much slower when compared to England.
Dembele is a brilliant passer of the ball and is blessed with excellent ability to hold the ball. He is blessed with a pretty well built physique as well and he is unplayable when he is on the mood.
It is his lack of work rate that is his only issue but he is tailor made for a league like Serie A. Clubs in China could rival Inter for Dembele's signature including their sister club Jiangsu Suning.
Tottenham are eyeing a move for Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, 22, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to freshen up his squad that finished in top four for the third season in a row.
It was reported earlier this week that Liverpool had also joined the race, while Spurs are believed to have made a bid of just over £15m, with Fulham also keen. Daniel Levy knows that Aston Villa need the cash and is happy to wait for their response.
The Midlands club value Grealish at around £40m but accept that he will have to leave and they will not receive anything close to that amount.
Aston Villa owner Tony Xia is in talks to sell the club amid interest from Europe and America. He has already rejected one bid from European investors who want a majority stake of 51 per cent.
