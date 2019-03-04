Inter Milan to shelve Cedric deal for Darmian

Bengaluru, March 4: Inter Milan are looking to sign Manchester United fullback Matteo Darmian on a permanent basis in the Summer, according to the latest reports in Italy.
Darmian has been tipped for a return to Italy for a long time. The 29-year-old since his arrival in 2015 from Torino has not secured a permanent place in the starting XI and has been linked with a move since Summer.
Inter Milan and Juventus are rumoured to be keeping tabs on Darmian's situation and United after triggering one year deal in his contract reportedly even offered him to the sides with a loan plus permanent deal in Summer. However, with none of them willing to land him on a permanent basis, the Italian had to remain in England.
But latest reports have suggested that in Summer, Inter will again come looking for the fullback however this time with a permanent deal in mind.
Inter after their failure to land Darmian, made a loan deal with Southampton for Cedric Soares, who joined them at a cost of €500,000 with an option to buy for another €11m. Cedric was brought in on loan to replace the injured Sime Vrsaljko in January and has so far made five appearances for the Nerazzurri, starting both of Inter's Europa League matches against Rapid Vienna.
But apparently, the Serie A side is not willing to make the deal permanent, instead want to use the money to sign the former Torino man.
United reportedly has refused to sell the defender for under €12m and Inter are apparently now ready to pay as much as €7m plus bonuses up to €11m for the player.
Darmian has hardly starred under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though, playing just one minute of Premier League football since the middle of December and in the Summer certainly, the Red Devils will look to ship him out ending his misery.