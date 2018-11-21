Inter ready to listen to offers for Man United target Ivan Perisic

Bengaluru, November 21: Long-term Manchester United target Ivan Perisic could yet still become a Red Devil as Inter Milan are reportedly considering whether to sell the winger.
Reports in Italy claim that an offer of £31million would be enough to convince Inter to sell the Croatian winger.
Since the World Cup, the Croatia international has failed to hit the heights of previous seasons, scoring just twice in 16 appearances this term and therefore Inter are considering selling him for the right price.
Manchester United pursued the 29-year-old for much of last summer but failed to lure him to Old Trafford.
The club's Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is regarded as being central to the failure to secure the wideman.
Inter set their valuation of Perisic at £48million in the summer and have lowered their demands now which might attract the Red Devils again.
Woodward was only ready to go as high as £45million last summer, and steadfastly refused to budge. The saga unfolded 12 months after an offer of £40million was said to have been accepted, but the move never materialised.
It also followed the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, who joined from Arsenal in January on a contract worth £500,000-a-week.
The Chilean has failed miserably at Old Trafford and Perisic could be brought in in order to sharpen the Red Devils' attack.
Mourinho ended last summer with just three new faces in the form of Fred, Lee Grant and Diogo Dalot.
Perisic is said to be close to Inter boss Luciano Spalletti and he revealed last year the manager played a key role in keeping him in Serie A.
He explained: "He said that all the players are important, even those who played less so far have done well.
"The coach was very important to convince me to stay. I waited a long time for this moment."