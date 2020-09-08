Inter sign Kolarov from Roma

Milan, Sept. 8: Inter have signed left-back Aleksandar Kolarov from fellow Serie A side Roma on a permanent deal for an initial fee of €1.5million.
Kolarov, who has also played for Lazio in the Italian top flight, is believed to have signed a one-year deal with the option of a second season.
The agreement between Inter and Roma includes numerous possible add-ons worth up to €500,000, depending on various targets being met.
Serbia international Kolarov, 34, made 132 appearances during a three-season spell at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring 19 goals – seven of those coming in the 2019-20 Serie A campaign.
Inter had already strengthened their defence during the close season with the arrival of right wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid in a reported €40m deal.
Kolarov, who has 92 international caps, won major honours during a career-defining seven-year stint with Manchester City, claiming two Premier League titles and the FA Cup.
He joins an Inter side that finished second last season, with Antonio Conte's men kicking off the new campaign at home to Fiorentina this month.