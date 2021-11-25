Inter striker wanted by Spurs, a good deal?

Kolkata, November 25: As per the latest rumours in England, Tottenham Hotspur could finally land their prime target of the summer Lautaro Martinez in January.
It is widely presumed that the Argentinian international is very much keen on moving to the Premier League and the appointment of Antonio Conte at Spurs could be enough to lure him to the north London club.
Spurs were hot on the trail of the 24-year-old in the summer and reportedly saw a bid worth more than €60 million accepted by the Nerazzurri but the deal failed to materialise as Inter sanctioned the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.
The Lilywhites were probably chasing Martinez for very different reasons back then with their star striker Harry Kane subject to strong interest and several bids from Manchester City but Conte's arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur makes them likely to go back for a move for Martinez regardless of Kane's future at the club.
There are not many managers in modern-day football who like to play with two strikers up front but Antonio Conte has done it successfully with different teams. And, Martinez moving to Spurs could mean a change in system for the Lilywhites with two world class strikers up front with him and Kane. And, with both of them being pretty much all-round, hard-working and selfless, this duo could do miracles for the club.
Martinez and Conte already know each other really well and the 24-year-old won his only trophy in club football under the Italian gaffer at Inter. Conte used the Argentinian really well at San Siro alongside Lukaku and made a big impact on the young striker's overall progress as a complete forward.
The 33-cap Argentinian has been in good form so far this season with six goals and 1 assist to his name in 16 games having come up with 19 strikes and 11 setups last campaign helping Inter clinch the Serie A title. Martinez even been nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or and Conte deserves plenty of credit for that. If a reunion of the two is on the cards, it would mean only good news for Spurs.