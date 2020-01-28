Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gabigol makes permanent Flamengo switch, Politano also leaves Inter

By Tom Webber
Gabigol and Politano

Milan, January 28: Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa and Matteo Politano have agreed permanent exits from Inter, joining Flamengo and Napoli respectively.

Flamengo are said to have paid €17million to sign Gabriel, while Politano has joined Napoli on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

After failing to make his mark upon arriving at San Siro for a reported €25m in August 2016, Gabigol shone on loan at Flamengo last year. He scored 43 goals in 60 games as Jorge Jesus led them to Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores glory.

The 23-year-old striker was linked with a move to West Ham but signed a five-year deal to stay at Flamengo on Tuesday.

Inter also agreed to let Politano depart after he became a peripheral figure under Antonio Conte.

Politano started 31 Serie A games for Luciano Spalletti last season, leading to the Nerazzurri exercising an option to make his loan from Sassuolo permanent.

However, after being named in Conte's starting line-up just three times in 2019-20, he was allowed to leave for Napoli.

Politano was expected to return to Roma, where he spent his youth career before joining Pescara in 2013, but the move fell through and Gennaro Gattuso's side swooped in.

Inter announced the arrival of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham on Tuesday (January 28) and are now expected to push forward with a move for Olivier Giroud of Chelsea, having already signed Ashley Young and Victor Moses.

More GABRIEL BARBOSA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 21:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue