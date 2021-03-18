Football
Inter v Sassuolo called off, players banned from internationals after more positive COVID-19 tests

By Joe Wright

Milan, March 18: The match between Inter and Sassuolo has been postponed after two further positive tests for coronavirus within the Nerazzurri squad.

Stefan de Vrij and Matias Vecino have gone into quarantine after testing positive. Samir Handanovic and Danilo D'Ambrosio had already begun isolating after previously returning positive tests.

Authorities in Milan have declared Inter must suspend all team activities for the next four days, which includes Saturday's game with Sassuolo and a ban on international players joining up with national squads.

The whole first team will undergo further tests on Monday.

Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 17:30 [IST]
