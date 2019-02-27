Football

#Interesting: Dembele's sarcastic response to Rodgers' Celtic exit

By Opta
Lyon forward Moussa Dembele played under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic
Lyon, February 27: Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele did not add himself to the list of well-wishers after Brendan Rodgers took the reins at Leicester City – giving a sarcastic social media response to his old boss' new job.

Rodgers had Celtic on course for a third domestic treble in three seasons in Scotland but decided to make the move back to the Premier League on Tuesday (February 26) following Claude Puel's sacking at the King Power Stadium.

Dembele is now at Lyon after a protracted transfer saga concluded with a €22million move away from Celtic Park last September.

In a Twitter post, Dembele suggested Rodgers had gone back on his word over letting him leave – something the ex-Liverpool manager denied as he claimed, "there was a line that was overstepped from a behaviour perspective" by the 22-year-old.

Rodgers' decision six months on to advance his own career away from Glasgow almost inevitably caught Dembele's attention.

"#Interesting," he posted alongside a retweet confirming Rodgers' Leicester appointment.

Among Dembele's follow-up posts was a clip of Muhammad Ali following his 1974 underdog victory over George Foreman in Zaire, when the boxing great challenged his critics not to doubt him.

Since moving to Lyon, Dembele has scored 11 goals in all competitions.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
