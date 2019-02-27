Football

Leicester City confirm Rodgers appointment

By Opta
Brendan Rodgers has signed with Leicester City until June 2022
Brendan Rodgers has signed with Leicester City until June 2022

Leicester, February 27: Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as their new manager on a deal until June 2022.

The Foxes sacked Claude Puel on Sunday (February 24) following a 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, with Rodgers and Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez soon touted as potential replacements.

Celtic announced on Tuesday (February 26) that they had "very reluctantly" given Rodgers permission to travel to Leicester for talks and he has now sealed a return to the Premier League.

The 46-year-old previously managed Swansea City and Liverpool in the competition, almost winning the title with the Reds in 2013-14.

He took charge of Liverpool in 2012 following a stint that saw him lead Swansea to promotion in 2011.

Rodgers then claimed seven major trophies during his time at Celtic, leaving the Glasgow club on the brink of a third consecutive domestic treble.

"I'm absolutely delighted to bring a manager of Brendan's calibre to Leicester City and I look forward to seeing what he, our talented, young squad and our dedicated, skilled team of staff can achieve together," said Leicester City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"As projects, including the development of our new training ground and the proposed expansion of King Power Stadium continue to take shape, and as a young squad of great potential begins to mature, Brendan and his colleagues arrive at an exciting time for Leicester City.

"We're continuing to grow as a Club and I am anticipating that Brendan's coaching methods, knowledge and experience can enhance our journey."

Rodgers was in attendance when Leicester took on Brighton at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday (February 26) and will take charge of the club for the first time for Sunday's match at Watford.

His first home match will come the week after when the Foxes host Fulham as the club currently sits 12th in the Premier League.

FullTime: NEW 2 - 0 BRN
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
