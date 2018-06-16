Football

Shot-shy Iran make World Cup history

Posted By:
Irans Saman Ghoddos celebrates late victory
Iran's Saman Ghoddos celebrates late victory

Saint Petersburg, June 16: Iran could not have recorded just their second World Cup win in more dramatic circumstances when they downed Morocco on Friday (June 15).

Carlos Queiroz's men were on the back foot for much of the Group B clash and looked to have held on for a goalless draw when Aziz Bouhaddouz put through his own net in the 95th minute.

And the nature of that strike meant that Iran made rather bizarre history in Saint Petersburg.

For the first time since the 1966 tournament, a team scored a World Cup goal without having a single shot in that half of football.

Pretty it was not, but Iran would certainly take two more triumphs in that manner - and they have not been the only side to profit from a late strike.

With Russia scoring two of their five goals against Saudi Arabia in the dying embers of that clash, and Uruguay winning late against Egypt, four of the seven goals across the first three matches have been netted after the 88th minute.

Plenty more drama will undoubtedly be in store before next month's final.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: WI 118/2 (44.3 vs SL 253
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue