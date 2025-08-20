English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Isak Throws Flames Onto Fire At Newcastle Amid Ongoing Transfer Speculation And Public Statements

Alexander Isak's recent comments have escalated the ongoing transfer saga at Newcastle United. With Liverpool poised to make a new bid, tensions rise as both player and club respond to the situation.

By

Alexander Isak's transfer saga at Newcastle United has intensified following his public remarks, according to Alan Shearer. Speculation about Isak's future has been rife, with links to Liverpool, the Premier League champions. Newcastle previously turned down a 110 million offer from Arne Slot's team for the Swedish forward, who netted 23 league goals in the 2024-25 season.

Isak trained with Real Sociedad during Newcastle's Asia tour and missed their goalless draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League opener. On Tuesday, he publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Newcastle, claiming broken promises. In response, Newcastle stated no agreement was made allowing Isak to leave this summer.

Isak Intensifies Transfer Speculation at Newcastle

Newcastle's statement emphasized that no commitment was given to Isak regarding a summer exit. The club reiterated their stance on Twitter, maintaining that Isak remains a key player unless Liverpool meets their 150 million valuation. Meanwhile, Liverpool is expected to make another offer despite already acquiring Hugo Ekitike.

Shearer criticized the situation as chaotic and advised Isak to dismiss his agent, Vlado Lemic. "If I was him, I'd get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately," Shearer told Betfair. He questioned the logic of relying on verbal assurances in football contracts.

Shearer expressed disbelief over any verbal agreements suggesting an easy exit for Isak at season's end. He acknowledged both sides of the story but felt Isak's public statement only exacerbated tensions unnecessarily. "It's very messy for him and for the football club," Shearer remarked.

With three years left on his contract, Isak's future remains uncertain. Reports suggest Newcastle have reopened negotiations with Brentford for Yoane Wissa as a potential replacement. They have reportedly increased their bid to 35 million, including add-ons, after an initial offer was rejected.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Isak's situation continues to attract attention from fans and pundits alike. As discussions progress, both clubs are keenly observing developments that could shape their upcoming seasons significantly.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 21:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 20, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out