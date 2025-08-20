Sports Bulletin For August 20: From Kohli-Rohit Getting Removed From ODI Rankings To Aswhin On Jaiswal's Asia Cup Snub

Sabrina Ionescu Will Be One Of The Greatest Players In WNBA History, Says Coach Sandy Brondello

Football Isak Throws Flames Onto Fire At Newcastle Amid Ongoing Transfer Speculation And Public Statements Alexander Isak's recent comments have escalated the ongoing transfer saga at Newcastle United. With Liverpool poised to make a new bid, tensions rise as both player and club respond to the situation. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Alexander Isak's transfer saga at Newcastle United has intensified following his public remarks, according to Alan Shearer. Speculation about Isak's future has been rife, with links to Liverpool, the Premier League champions. Newcastle previously turned down a 110 million offer from Arne Slot's team for the Swedish forward, who netted 23 league goals in the 2024-25 season.

Isak trained with Real Sociedad during Newcastle's Asia tour and missed their goalless draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League opener. On Tuesday, he publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Newcastle, claiming broken promises. In response, Newcastle stated no agreement was made allowing Isak to leave this summer.

Newcastle's statement emphasized that no commitment was given to Isak regarding a summer exit. The club reiterated their stance on Twitter, maintaining that Isak remains a key player unless Liverpool meets their 150 million valuation. Meanwhile, Liverpool is expected to make another offer despite already acquiring Hugo Ekitike.

Shearer criticized the situation as chaotic and advised Isak to dismiss his agent, Vlado Lemic. "If I was him, I'd get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately," Shearer told Betfair. He questioned the logic of relying on verbal assurances in football contracts.

Shearer expressed disbelief over any verbal agreements suggesting an easy exit for Isak at season's end. He acknowledged both sides of the story but felt Isak's public statement only exacerbated tensions unnecessarily. "It's very messy for him and for the football club," Shearer remarked.

With three years left on his contract, Isak's future remains uncertain. Reports suggest Newcastle have reopened negotiations with Brentford for Yoane Wissa as a potential replacement. They have reportedly increased their bid to 35 million, including add-ons, after an initial offer was rejected.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Isak's situation continues to attract attention from fans and pundits alike. As discussions progress, both clubs are keenly observing developments that could shape their upcoming seasons significantly.