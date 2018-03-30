Isco lashes out at Real Madrid, admits club shows no faith

Bengaluru, March 30: Following a 6-1 demolition of Argentina that included a hat-trick for Isco, Spain showed how brutal yet clinical they could be, while the midfielder showed his true worth as a player. But soon after his first ever hat-trick for Spain, Isco lashed out at his current club Real Madrid on how the club is hampering his progress to become a top-class player.
"Lopetegui gives me confidence with minutes, with games," Isco said. "With Madrid I do not have the confidence that a player needs, maybe the problem is me, that I have not won Zidane's confidence with the good players there."
Despite signing a five-year contract with Real Madrid in September including a staggering €700mn release clause to the deal, Isco is finding it hard to be a regular on the team sheet. Although Bale’s injury came as a blessing in disguise for him, hoping to rake up a starting place, Zidane rather had more confidence in Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez over Isco.
"When you don't play a leading role or have continuity in your club team, the games with the national team give me life," Isco said. "I have the confidence of the coach here (with Spain), I still have a lot of enthusiasm to work, to improve, to be a starter for my club and in the national team. I feel that I'm at the beginning and I want to show that I am a good player."
Failing to impress in 2014 World Cup and 2016 Euro League, Spain look a resurrected side under Lopetegui. And for Isco, the central midfielder is expected to be a starter in the playing XI at Russia.
Isco admitted that although Real Madrid are a top team, he might be the problem in the squad. Soon after his statement, rumours of a possible transfer to Manchester City or Atletico Madrid came out. Isco’s fellow teammate Koke said that he would be welcomed at Atletico and that his style of play would suit his city rival team.
Pep Guardiola also is set for a £75m raid for Isco, promising him a wage hike and a crucial role in the squad for next season.
