ISL 2018: NEUFC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh put under interim suspension

Bengaluru, October 17: The All India Football Association's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday (October 17) has put Indian Super League (ISL) club, NorthEast United FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh under interim suspension with immediate effect.
Rehenesh will not be available for selection for his club NEUFC's Hero ISL 2018-19 away clash against defending champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday (October 18, 2018) in Chennai. The ongoing season of the ISL will return to action on Wednesday (October 17), after the first international break of the season.
NEUFC GK TP Rehenesh has been put under interim suspension pending full inquiry by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee after it emerged through the match footage that he had acted violently against ATK player Gerson Vieria on 4th October. #HeroISL #IndianFootball— Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) October 17, 2018
Rehenesh has been put on interim suspension pending full inquiry by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee after it emerged through the match footage, that the goalkeeper had acted violently against ATK player Gerson Vieria during the last meeting between the two clubs at Salt Lake Stadium on October 4.
The match was won by the visitors, as NEUFC had defeated hosts ATK 1-0.
Source: ISL Media