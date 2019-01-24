ISL 2018: Vingada, Brown have their task cut out

Mumbai, January 24: The arrival of new coaches at Kerala Blasters FC and FC Pune City will give a fillip to the team but their pre-season goal of qualification to the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) knock-outs is unlikely to be achieved.
When the ISL resumes after a 40-day break on Friday (January 25), fans will get to see a new man in the dug-out as Kerala Blasters welcome ATK in Kochi. Having parted ways with former England goalkeeper David James following a miserable run of form, the Blasters roped in former NorthEast United FC manager Nelo Vingada to steady the ship in their final run of fixtures this season.
But will a change in coach midway into the season help? For answers, Blasters only have to look at their own history to know that such a move has not really brought about desired results.
Vingada himself is the second coaching change at an ISL franchise this season after FC Pune City replaced Spaniard Miguel Angel Portugal with Pradhyum Reddy, in an interim capacity, after just three games.
Since Reddy took over at the Stallions, there has been a minor upturn in Pune's fortunes. Though English coach Phil Brown has now taken over, the playoff spots still seem like a distant dream with the club languishing in the seventh spot with 11 points from their 12 games.
Last season in the ISL, as many as three teams, including Blasters, changed their head coach midway through their respective campaigns. Kerala gave former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen the boot after a run of seven games which fetched just one win, while NorthEast showed Joao de Deus the door. At ATK, the managerial merry-go-round saw Teddy Sheringham replaced by technical director Ashley Westwood, before ultimately finishing the season with Irish striker Robbie Keane in a player-cum-coach role.
"I am thrilled to join Kerala Blasters for the remaining season of the ISL. It has always been a pleasure to work with talented Indian boys and I hope to see good results for the team in their upcoming matches." Vingada said after his appointment.
Vingada should know the tough task he has on his hands, even though a play-off push will no doubt be expected with the Portuguese's appointment. What Vingada will need to do first is to lift the morale in the camp. Brown will look to finish as high as possible but a play-off spot? That's too much to ask, too soon.
