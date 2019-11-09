Football
ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Dream 11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, TV info

By
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri would be looking to impress after a quiet start to the season. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, November 9: Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will seek their first win of the season when they renew rivalries at the Sree Kanteerava stadium on Sunday (November 10).

The champions of the last two Indian Super League (ISL) editions have not been at their best this time around and suffer from similar problems.

While the defending champions Bengaluru have played out three draws and are eighth on the table, 2017-18 champions Chennaiyin are rock bottom with just one draw to show for from three matches.

ISL Fixtures | Points Table

A win on Sunday will be vital for both teams and help them go into the international break on a positive note.

A lack of goals has been at the forefront of the poor start both teams have made. While Bengaluru have at least one goal to show in three games, Chennaiyin FC are the only team not to have registered a goal so far.

Chennaiyin last scored in an ISL match back in February. Ironically, it was against Bengaluru FC and the Marina Machans won the game 2-1.

John Gregory's side will hope for a repeat of that result on Sunday while Cuadrat's agenda will be to pile further misery on their South Indian rivals.

Head-to-head

Head-to-head

Chennaiyin FC have the edge over the hosts, having beaten them thrice over five meetings, including the 2018 ISL final.

Chennaiyin FC also have the advantage of being the only team to have beaten Bengaluru FC twice at their fortresss in Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru FC Team News

Bengaluru FC Team News

Raphael Augusto, who has by far been one of Bengaluru's top performers, signed with the Blues from Chennaiyin FC in the summer and it will be intriguing to watch the Brazilian go up against his former employers in a game that is sure to provide fireworks.

BFC's new signing Ashique Kuruniyan has played in the left-back position, but has been given the license to bomb forward in attack.

Chennaiyin FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC do have players like Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro who can influence proceedings from the midfield. However, it remains to be seen if they can translate that ability on the field against another strong team who are desperate for a win themselves.

John Gregory's side have a revamped forward line from last season, but thanks to a combination of profligate finishing and poor decision-making, they are yet to find a goal. Another issue is the continued absence of Albert Serran due to a muscle injury.

Match time/TV information

Match time/TV information

The Bengaluru FC vs Chenniayin FC match kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday (November 10) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 19:03 [IST]
