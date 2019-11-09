ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Dream 11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, TV info

Head-to-head
Chennaiyin FC have the edge over the hosts, having beaten them thrice over five meetings, including the 2018 ISL final.
Chennaiyin FC also have the advantage of being the only team to have beaten Bengaluru FC twice at their fortresss in Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Bengaluru FC Team News
Raphael Augusto, who has by far been one of Bengaluru's top performers, signed with the Blues from Chennaiyin FC in the summer and it will be intriguing to watch the Brazilian go up against his former employers in a game that is sure to provide fireworks.
BFC's new signing Ashique Kuruniyan has played in the left-back position, but has been given the license to bomb forward in attack.
Chennaiyin FC Team News
Chennaiyin FC do have players like Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro who can influence proceedings from the midfield. However, it remains to be seen if they can translate that ability on the field against another strong team who are desperate for a win themselves.
John Gregory's side have a revamped forward line from last season, but thanks to a combination of profligate finishing and poor decision-making, they are yet to find a goal. Another issue is the continued absence of Albert Serran due to a muscle injury.
Match time/TV information
The Bengaluru FC vs Chenniayin FC match kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday (November 10) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.