ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Dream11 Tips, Team News, Head-to-Head, TV info

Bengaluru, October 20: Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC begin their title defence against NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Monday (October 21).
The Blues registered a come-from-behind win against NorthEast United FC in the two-legged playoff en route the final in 2018-19.
And will look for a repeat result at the Fotress as the same opponents come calling in their 2019-20 season opener as Bengaluru FC look to rewrite history by becoming the first team to win consecutive Hero ISL titles.
Head-to-Head
In the head-to-head stats, Bengaluru FC lead NorthEast United with three wins.
Bengaluru FC moved to the ISL as two-time I-League winners in 2017. During their opening campaign BFC suffered a 0-1 defeat away to NorthEast United, but got the better of the Highlanders 2-1 in the home match.
Meanwhile, in the last campaign, the Blues drew 1-1 away from home and claimed a 2-1 win at home during the league stages. And in the semi-finals of ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United won their home leg 2-1 and BFC claimed a 3-0 win in the second leg to win 4-2 on aggregate.
Bengaluru FC Team News
The Blues have made several additions to the squad in the summer such as striker Manuel Onwu who would have the unenviable task of replacing the prolific Miku.
Coach Carles Cuadrat brought in Indian winger Ashique Kuruniyan from Pune City FC. While, Eugeneson Lyngdoh returned after a short stint at ATK, Raphael Augusto joined from Chennaiyin FC. Miku was not the only player they lost as the likes of Xisco and Alex Barrera also left the club.
Coming in to the opener, most of last season's league winners are set to retain their spots and coach Cuadrat could make very little change.
Bengaluru FC Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rino Anto, Juanan, Albert Serran, Nishu Kumar; Erik Partarlu, Dimas Delgado, Eugeneson Lyngdoh; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (c), Ashique Kuruniyan.
NorthEast United FC Team News
The Highlanders have also made many changes to their squad in the off season. In fact they lost many important figures from the team like former head coach Eelco Schatorrie, who guided them to a semi-final finish last season.
The former coach moved to Kerala Blasters where he was followed by prolific goal-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche, goalkeeper TP Rehenesh and Seityasen Singh. Also following them out the exit door was Rowlin Borges.
They, however, brought in the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Maximilliano Barrera, Milan Singh the standouts among many other sigings made by the Highlanders.
New coach Robert Jarni will have tough job on his hands when facing the reigning champions, but he has a pretty good squad of players that could upset the Blues. The likes of Gyan and Barrera were big signings and are expected to start barring any injuries. And with most of the squad changed expect a lot of changes compared to last campaign's starting elevens.
NorthEast United FC Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Pawan Kumar; Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Shouvik Gosh; Jose Leudo (c), Milan Singh; Federico Gallego, Nikhil Kadam, Maximilliano Barrera; Asamoah Gyan.
My Dream11 (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rino Anto, Mislav Komorski, Juanan, Nishu Kumar; Milan Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh; Udanta Singh, Federico Gallego, Sunil Chhetri (c); Asamoah Gyan.
Match time and broadcast info
Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Monday (October 21). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.