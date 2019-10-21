Football
ISL 2019-20: NorthEast take a point from Bengaluru FC

By
Bengaluru FC’s Udanta Singh attempts a header during the match against NEUFC.
Bengaluru FC’s Udanta Singh attempts a header during the match against NEUFC. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, October 21: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by a spirited NorthEast United FC in their first game of the 2019-20 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Monday (October 21).

There were debuts handed out to several new signings, including Asamoah Gyan, Raphael Augusto and Ashique Kuruniyan, but the teams couldn't be separated at the end of 90 minutes in what was a riveting contest.

Bengaluru got off the blocks quickly and pressed NorthEast high up the field.

1
2026426

Ashique announced his arrival with a trademark solo run from the left-back position in the 15th minute. The former FC Pune City player beat three players on his way into the box but shot wide of the mark.

Gyan impresses

Gyan impresses

NorthEast United were pinned to their own half in the early stages but were the first to have a shot on target. Collecting a layoff from Asamoah Gyan, Uruguayan Martin Chaves dribbled past Juanan and forced a diving save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the 21st minute.

A few minutes later, Raphael Augusto split the Highlanders' defence with an exquisite pass that released Udanta into the box but the Indian winger failed to test the goalkeeper with a wayward shot from a promising position.

Splendid effort

Splendid effort

The intensity dropped as the first half wore on. The Bengaluru defence failed to clear a loose ball inside the box after the half-hour mark and Rahul Bheke's header back to Gurpreet ended up with Chaves who slashed wide in front of an open goal.

The game opened up after the break and both teams started finding openings. Martin Chaves' rampaging run through the centre in the 52nd minute caught the Bengaluru defence off-guard. The forward found Gyan in space inside the box and the Ghanaian striker's splendid effort bounced back off the bar.

Powerful strike

Powerful strike

Bengaluru, however, responded by fashioning two huge chances. Sunil Chhetri won a header at the back post and found Michael Onwu at point-blank range but he could not sort his feet out in time and the danger was cleared.

A headed clearance by Mislav Komorski after the hour-mark fell to Nishu Kumar who unleashed a powerful strike at the goal which Subhasish Roy Chowdhury in the Highlanders' goal brilliantly kept out with one hand while diving to his right.

Sharing spoils

Sharing spoils

Carles Cuadrat brought Eugeneson Lyngdoh on with less than ten minutes to go.

Bengaluru tried to find a late winner but the NorthEast defence, led by Komorski and Kai Heerings, and screened by an ever-present Jose Leudo in midfield, did well to close the gaps, frustrate the hosts and pick up a point.

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 22:08 [IST]
