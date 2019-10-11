ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

1. Strengths
Manager Eelco Schattorie has reasonable experience in ISL as coach and Kerala Blasters will be eager to tap in in his shrews brain. Despite being one of the best teams, Blasters have not won any silverware in the ISL and they will be eager to change the script this time. They have a number of India and international players at their disposal. They have a striker like Mohammed Rafi and a good tactical coach at helm. They need to use those resources well.
2. Weakness
Many times in the past we have seen that Blasters concentrate on individual players to find success. At times, the strategy has fallen flat on its back, especially in knockouts. They need to play as a team if they are keen to touch the trophy.
3. The stats
2014-15: Final, 2015-16: 8th, 2016-17: Final, 2017-18: 6th, 2018-19: 9th
4. The squad
Goalkeepers: Bilal Khan, Rehenesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil.
Defenders: Gianni Zuiverloon, Jairo, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Lalruatthara, Mohammad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Sandesh Jhingan.
Midfielders: Cindoncha, Darren Caldeira, Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Thounaojam, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Prasanth Karuthadathkudi, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Seityasen Singh.
Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammed Rafi, Raphael Messi Bouli.
5. Players to watch out for
1. Mohammed Rafi, 2. Sandesh Jinghan, 3. Samuel Lalmuanpuia
6. Prediction
Blasters have a young squad and new coach. They will be keen to enter play-offs but at this time a fifth or sixth looks a better chance for them.