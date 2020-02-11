Football
ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC sack head coach Robert Jarni

By
NorthEast United FC sack head coach Robert Jarni after 11-match winless streak
NorthEast United FC sack head coach Robert Jarni after 11-match winless streak

Bengaluru, February 11: NorthEast United FC has sacked head coach Robert Jarni and his coaching staff, and the club underlined that it was a mutual decision. It was on expected lines as the club is languishing on the ninth spot in the 10-team league with 13 points from 15 games.

"The decision has been taken keeping in mind the best interests of the club and our recent performances in the ISL," the club said in a statement.

"NorthEast United would like to thank Mr Jarni and his team for their services over the last five months. The club is currently looking for a viable replacement to bring stability and sustainability to the team," the statement said.

The club also announced that assistant coach Khalid Jamil will take over as the interim coach. "Assistant coach Khalid Jamil will take over as the interim coach for the time being before the club finds a suitable replacement (for Jarni)," the club said.

Jarni had replaced Eelco Schattorie as the NorthEast United coach at the start of the 2019-20 season. But since then nothing has gone right for the team, having scored the least number of goals in the ISL (12) this season besides going through an 11-match winless run.

NorthEast have an away fixture against Odisha before consecutive home fixtures against Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC to conclude this ISL season for them.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
