ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, TV Info

By
Odisha FC host NorthEast United FC in a must-win clash: Credit: ISL Media
Odisha FC host NorthEast United FC in a must-win clash: Credit: ISL Media

Bhubaneswar, February 13: Nothing less than a victory will do for Odisha FC when they host NorthEast United FC in their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash here at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Odisha FC Team News

Odisha are currently sixth on the table and five points behind fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. If they fail to beat NorthEast United, they will mathematically be out of contention for the same.

Josep Gombau and team have to bring out the heavy artillery and go all out to ensure they remain in contention.

Odisha are in a bit of a rut at the moment, having lost three games in a row with the most recent being a 3-1 defeat to ATK. They desperately need to turn things around and the game against NorthEast might be the perfect opportunity.

"These are two important games. We have approached this season game by game. If mathematics says it is possible we are going to fight for it. We need to be concentrated. We have been training very well. It is a must-win game. If we win tomorrow, we will approach the next game with the same attitude. We have prepared for the match as a final," stated Gombau.

The Highlanders are winless in 11 matches and to make matters worse, they parted ways with Head Coach Robert Jarni which can be a potential vulnerability in the NorthEast ranks on Friday.

Odisha will need the likes of Xisco Hernandez and Manuel Onwu to fire upfront. Onwu has been among the goals ever since he moved to Odisha and will look to continue his form against NorthEast as well.

However, they need to sort out their mistakes in defence which has seen them concede 10 goals in the last three matches. The likes of Gaurav Bora and Carlos Delgado need to step up while Marcos Tebar will need to hold the anchor in midfield.

NorthEast United FC Team News

The Highlanders are coming off a 3-3 draw against Jamshedpur FC which laid bare all their frailties at the back. However, one positive interim coach Khalid Jamil will take from that game is the fact that the team finally scored after a four-game drought.

"We have to give our best with everything that we have. We will continue in the way, Mr. Jarni was following. There will be minor changes, that's it," said Jamil.

He does have a few injury issues with the likes of Nikhil Kadam and Mislav Komorski ruled out while midfielder Lalengmawia is out because of personal reasons.

Though Irish marksman Andy Keogh is yet to find the back of the net, the likes of Federico Gallego and Redeem Tlang impressed against the Men of Steel and Jamil will hope they can continue that form as they bid to finish the season on a positive note.

Prediction:

Both Odisha and NorthEast are on a winless run. But Odisha will look to capitalise on NorthEast's poor season as the Highlanders are on a 11-match winless run. Gombau's boys will go all guns blazing as they will look to capitalise on NorthEast's form to end their winless run and keep their chances alive for a playoff berth,

Probable Line-ups:

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Jose Leudo, Andrew Keogh

Match Info:

Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 21:44 [IST]
