Football
ISL 20190-20: Hyderabad FC and coach Phil Brown part ways

By Pti
brown

Hyderabad, Jan 11: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Hyderabad FC and head coach Phil Brown have agreed to part ways, the club announced on Saturday.

Brown was appointed as the first head coach of the club at the start of the season.

"We at the club would like to sincerely thank Phil for his efforts since joining Hyderabad FC. We have had some challenging times in the inaugural season and Phil led the team admirably. All of us at the club would like to wish Phil the very best in his future endeavors," said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table with just one win, two draws and as many as nine defeats in 12 matches.

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
