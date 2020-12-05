ISL 2020-21: Alberto Noguera issues apology, ban overturned

Bengaluru, Dec. 5: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has revoked its 1-match suspension order handed out to FC Goa’s Alberto Noguera for an incident involving the player and NorthEast United Head Coach Gerard Nus in the Hero ISL.
The AIFF body after scrutinising video clippings was convinced that Noguera, 'for no justified reason deliberately pushed’ NEUFC Head Coach Gerard Nus. The Committee found the act 'to be most unbecoming and unsporting conduct’ and ruled the Spanish player be suspended for 1 game immediately in accordance with the AIFF Disciplinary Code.
However, the club requested the Committee to review the incident and the subsequent decision while providing new video material and a letter of apology from the player to the NEUFC Head Coach.
In his unconditional apology, Noguera stated, 'it was never his intention to cause any bodily harm or show any form of disrespect.’ The player mentioned, 'he was only trying to get the game started as soon as possible and the heat of the moment along with the intensity of the game got the better of him’.
The Committee, after being satisfied with the video footage and Noguera’s explanation, has decided to alter its decision. He is now eligible for selection in FC Goa’s next ISL game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, 6th December.
Source: ISL Media