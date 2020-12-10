Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

By
Mariners face Hyderabad aiming to get back on track. Credit: ISL Media
Mariners face Hyderabad aiming to get back on track. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Dec. 10: When ATK Mohun Bagan host Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the Hero Indian Super League Season (ISL) 7 on Friday, it will be a battle of two teams with many similarities.

From depending on a single goal scorer (Roy Krishna for ATKMB and Aridane Santana for the Nizams) to having an airtight defence (two teams with the least goals conceded), both ATKMB and Hyderabad share similar strengths.

Krishna has scored 4 out of the 5 goals pumped in by ATK Mohun Bagan have scored in ISL 7.

ATKMB Team News

ATKMB Team News

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas recognises the need for more players to contribute, especially considering his team is coming off their first defeat of the season against Jamshedpur FC.

"All players have to collaborate. The idea now is to score goals by more players by collaborating better," he said.

And while ATKMB remains the only team to not concede from open play this season, they let in two goals off set-pieces against JFC, which cost them the game. Habas hopes to improve in this area ahead of their game against Hyderabad.

“Last season, we conceded one goal from set-pieces in all matches. Now in one match, we conceded two. I hope we improve on this. The opponents have good players for this situation. I have confidence in my team and I hope this kind of situation will not be repeated,” he said.

HFC Team News

HFC Team News

Meanwhile, the storyline is similar in the Hyderabad camp. Defensively the side has conceded just one, the least in the league, and are yet to succumb to a defeat. But their attack isn’t great. Aridane remains the lone scorer, having netted both the team's goals.

"It's true that we have been doing well defensively. But we have to score more goals — that is the target. ATKMB is always going to be tough for all the teams because they have depth and strength in every department but what's most important for us is to look at what we can do better." said Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto.

"There is not much weakness in ATKMB. But we have plans where their weaknesses can be exposed. We want our players to give their 100 hundred percent. When you give your best, the result follows," Singto concluded.

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad:

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Lamba

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi;

Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Brad Inman, Jayesh Rane, Sk Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh;

Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Mohamad Fardin Ali.

Hyderabad FC Squad:

Hyderabad FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lalbhiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Odej Onaindia, Kynsailang Khongsit, Sahil Panwar

Midfielders: Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Match Details:

Match Details:

Date: Dec. 11 (Friday)

Time: 7:30pm IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More ATK MOHUN BAGAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More