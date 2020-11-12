ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Best Players, Strength, Weakness, Prediction

Bengaluru, November 12: Bengaluru FC have been a strong contender since its entry into the Indian Super League in the 2017-18 season. They finished runners-up that season and then bagged the trophy in the 2018-19 season.
But Bengaluru FC's campaign was cut short in the play-offs in the 2019-20 season and they would want another shot at glory this season under coach Carles Cuadrat. Here's the SWOT, squads, fixtures etc.
1. Strength
The Bengaluru FC over the last three seasons have showed remarkable consistency. Around Sunil Chhetri, they have built a core unit that is strong, diverse and focussed. Players such as Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Erik Paartalu, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha etc are the backbone of BFC and the Blues will hope for another stellar team effort from them.
The BFC have added Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and that will boost their potency.
2. Weakness
They are a team heavily depend on the forward line and they have often delivered too. But there are a few holes to be filled in the mid-field as apart from Erik Paartalu the experience counts less. It was evident last season and they will have to ensure that Chhetri and his men on the side get uninterrupted supply of passes.
3. Bengaluru FC squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte.
Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang.
Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip.
4. BFC 2020-21 fixture (Time in IST)
November 22: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: 7:30 PM
November 28: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: 7:30 PM
December 4: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: 7:30 PM
December 8: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: 7:30 PM
December 13: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: 7:30 PM
December 17: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: 7:30 PM
December 21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: 7:30 PM
December 28: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: 7:30 PM
January 5: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: 7:30 PM
January 9: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: 7:30 PM
5. Prediction
The BFC should once again enter the play-offs and from there it depends on the form of the day. But it is the least expectation from the BFC.