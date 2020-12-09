ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

East Bengal Team News
“We have to believe in ourselves. It’s a tough game (against JFC), a game which we can go and try and improve. We haven’t been too bad in terms of performances; results have probably gone against us,” said Fowler.
Despite creating chances, SCEB are yet to score this season, having the second-worst shot accuracy in the league (20.51%). They have taken just 17 shots from inside the box (second-lowest in the league).
However, Fowler was quick to defend his misfiring strikers. “It’s not always about the strikers. We need others to get the goals too. I would be more worried if players didn’t create chances. We are creating chances.”
But for a side that has conceded 7 goals in three matches, they need a plan to stop Jamshedpur's star striker Nerijus Valskis (5 goals in 4 matches). “We’ll have a plan like we do in every game. We’ll have to place emphasis on stopping them from scoring,” he concluded.
Jamshedpur FC Team News
Meanwhile, Jamshedpur are riding high on confidence following their 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan, a side that had kept clean sheets in their previous three games.
But Owen Coyle, familiar with Fowler’s philosophy, knows it wouldn’t be easy to play East Bengal. “It's going to be a tough game as it was against ATK and we need to make sure we are ready for it. They are very dangerous opponents,” stated Coyle, who will play his fifth game in 15 days on Thursday.
Defensively, their performance against ATK Mohun Bagan saw the rise of TP Rehenesh.
Speaking of offense, JFC have scored six times in the last four matches, with five coming from the boots of Valskis. SCEB will have to put in an all-round performance if they are to record their first points of the season.
EB Squad:
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy
Defenders: Abhishek Ambekar, Anil Chawan, Daniel Fox, Gurtej Singh, Lalramchullova, Mohamed Irshad, Nayaran Das, N Rohen Singh, Novin Gurung, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Scott Neville, Pritam Singh
Midfielders: Aaron Amadi Holloway, Anthony, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Haobam Singh, Jacques, Loken Meitei, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwan, Yumnam Singh
Forwards: Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua
JFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav.
Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua.
Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh.
Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.
Match Details:
Time: 7:30pm IST
Date: Dec. 10
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Info: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV
Source: ISL Media