ISL 2020-21: FC Goa: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Best Players, Strength, Weakness, Prediction

Strengths
Football runs in Goan's DNA and that itself is their biggest strength. The Goans just love football. If a Goan is asked to choose five big moments in his life, three will be associated with the beautiful game .
Their squad always has been a mix of blend and youth experience and that that has been the key to their success. The importance give to local players is something no other club can match.
Weakness
Despite possessing plenty of talent and assembling one of the best XI on the field, big match temperament is something which they have been found wanting a sthey have quite often failed to finish off close matches. The away-leg semifinal loss to Chennaiyin FC last season and the defeat to Bengaluru FC in the 2018 final are two pointers in the case.
With a new coaching staff at the helm they should work on trying to to shed the chokers tag away.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas.
Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama.
Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe.
Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.
Fixtures (all matches 7.30pm IST)
Nov 22: FC Goa vs Bengaluru at FC Fatorda Stadium.
Nov 25: FC Goa vs Mumbai City at FC Fatorda Stadium
Nov 30: FC Goa vs NorthEast United at FC Fatorda Stadium.
Dec 6: FC vs Goa Kerala Blasters at FC Fatorda Stadium.
Dec 12: Odisha FC vs FC Goa at GMC Stadium.
Dec 16: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium.
Dec 19: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda Stadium.
Dec 23: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium.
Dec 30: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium.
Jan 6: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium.
Key players and prediction
Key players: Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Ishan Pandita.
Prediction: After coming close to winning the title, this should be Goa's season. Even without fans, the Gaurs would relish playing at home.