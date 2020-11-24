ISL 2020-21: Fitbit to help Chennaiyin FC in their health and fitness journey in the tournament

Panaji, Nov 24: Fitbit will continue their association with Chennaiyin FC, the two times Indian Super League (ISL) champion and the runner-up of the last season, with Fitbit coming on-board as official wellness partner. The ISL 2020-21 season will see the two brands stepping into their third year of a successful partnership.
The return of live sports has not been easy since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All the Sporting events are now being organised under a 'Bio-secure model' - with teams restricted to designated zones inside the hotel and playing fields with always-on movement monitoring. This model with restricted mobility is the need of the hour from a safety point of view, however, it is also important to follow fitness and wellness rhythm and ensure it stays on track despite the challenging environment outside or inside.
Since its inception, Fitbit has remained committed to bringing meaningful experiences to people's lives through innovative products and features.
For the past two years, Fitbit has been keeping a track and providing insights to Chennaiyin FC players to keep their fitness on track with Fitbit family fitness devices and services. This year as well, with the latest Charge 4 fitness band, Fitbit aims to provide the players staying under a bio-bubble with health, fitness, sleep and nutrition data, and actionable guidance to reach their fitness goals.
Speaking on the association, Mr Alok Shankar, Country General Manager, Fitbit, said; "We are delighted to continue our association for the third consecutive season with one of the most celebrated teams of the Indian Super League. We continue to provide health and fitness eco-system of devices and services to help our users on holistic health and fitness journeys."
"We are looking forward to collaborating with Chennaiyin FC players for one of our most advanced wearable trackers, Charge 4 that is designed to help users stay active and leverage our new ground-breaking feature Active Zone Minutes, with a more personalized experience for health and fitness guidance."
"By continuing our partnership with Fitbit, we aim to utilize their technology that will aid us in tracking and monitoring the players' physical attributes in what promises to be a season like no other. We need all the information and data that we can get, and Fitbit with its cutting edge technology will help us immensely in that process as we aim to keep our players fit and firing," said Csaba Gábriš, Sports Scientist, Chennaiyin FC.
Announced earlier in 2020, Fitbit Charge 4 is the latest evolution of Fitbit's most popular family of devices delivering the most in a health and fitness tracker, paired with essential smart features and up to seven days of battery life in a sleek, swim-proof design - all at an approachable price. Charge 4 includes Fitbit's latest innovation, Active Zone Minutes, a new personalized standard based on resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets the heart pumping, from indoor biking to yoga, measuring the time spent in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes.
Active Zone Minutes is based on recommendations from leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association, who recommend getting 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week, which has been linked to better overall health and well-being, disease prevention, improved cognitive function, less anxiety, and better sleep.
