ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters part ways with Kibu Vicuna

Bengaluru, February 17: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters have parted ways with their Spanish head coach Kibu Vicuna.
The decision was taken in the aftermath of Blasters' humiliating 0-4 loss to Hyderabad FC in Match 96 of ISL 2020-21 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.
Vicuna who had guided Mohun Bagan to the I League title last season was appointed as Blasters coach in March 2020.
However Vicuna could not replicate his I League heroics in ISL as Blasters are languishing 10th in the table featuring 11 teams with just 16 points from 18 games.
They face Chennaiyin FC in their next ISL tie on Sunday (February 21), with nothing but pride at stake.
In the post-match interview with the broadcasters, Vicuna had remained coy when asked about his future.
But a statement by the Blasters franchise from their official Twitter handle put things into perspective.
"Kerala Blasters and Kibu Vicuna have parted ways on mutual consent," tweeted Blasters from their official handle.
Vicuna becomes the latest casualty of Blasters franchise, who have sacked coaches in the past when things do not go well.
Dutchman Eelco Schattorie, who was Vicuna's predecessor had also met the same fate when he was fired midway through the ISL 2019-20 campaign.