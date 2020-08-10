Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC, Subhasish Bose part ways ahead of new season

By
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC, Subhasish Bose part ways ahead of new season
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC, Subhasish Bose part ways ahead of new season

Mumbai, August 10: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday (August 10) confirmed that its defender Subhasish Bose has left the club.

"After two memorable seasons with #TheIslanders, Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for your contribution to the club. We wish you the best for what's next!" the club announced on its official Twitter handle.

Bose, a left-back, played 34 games for Mumbai City FC in which he scored a lone goal, which came during their away win against Bengaluru FC. He also had two assists to his name.

Recently the club had also announced that experienced mid-fielder Paulo Machado had also parted ways with the franchise.

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Full players list of 8 teams
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue