ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

MCFC Team News
During the last meeting between the two sides, Bartholomew Ogbeche's goal proved to be the difference. However, Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said Sunday's match will be different from the first leg.
"The first leg was another game (where) we won three points but tomorrow is a final," he said.
"We need to play to win and we need to manage this situation well. It's not like the games we played before because it's not about just the three points, but to win a final."
The match will pit the best attack of the league against the best defence. Mumbai have scored 33 goals and boast the best conversion rate. ATKMB on the other hand, have been the meanest defense – conceding just 13 goals – alongside registering a league-high tally of 10 clean sheets. And Lobera urged his side to stay true to their style rather than focus on the result.
"They have a very good defense but not only (that), but also a good balance between attack and defense," he said.
"For us, it's important to be loyal to our style of play and show passion in some moments during the game because it's not easy to find spaces and have a lot of chances against them."
ATKMB Team News
While a point may be enough for the Mariners to finish at the top, coach Antonio Habas stated his side won't settle for anything less than a win.
"We have to be prepared to win, not to draw," he said. "It's a historic moment (if we qualify) but we have to play the match like another match. We play for three points. We have to be concentrated because we play a rival that is very difficult in attack."
Mumbai Squad:
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Farukh Choudhary,Vikram Pratap Singh
ATKMB Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Lamba Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi; Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Brad Inman, Jayesh Rane, Sk Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh; Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Mohamad Fardin Ali
Match Details:
Date: Feb 28 (Sunday)
Time: 7:30 pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV