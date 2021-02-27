Football
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

By

Clash of titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for League Winners Shield. Credit: ISL Media
Goa, February 27: Could it get any bigger than this? Their playoff spots may have been secured but the final game of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Sunday.

ISL Shield: Must-win game for Mumbai, ATKMB needs only a draw

The contest will be a battle between two of the most consistent teams in the league. And throughout the season, the top spot has been contested by the two sides. While Mumbai City held a comfortable lead at the summit in the first half of the season, an unexpected slump since January saw them relinquish their position to rivals Bagan.

Now with one last game to go, it's all or nothing for the Islanders. Only a win could see them grab the top spot alongside a spot in the AFC Champions League. Anything less than three points, and that place will be taken by Bagan.

MCFC Team News

MCFC Team News

During the last meeting between the two sides, Bartholomew Ogbeche's goal proved to be the difference. However, Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said Sunday's match will be different from the first leg.

"The first leg was another game (where) we won three points but tomorrow is a final," he said.

"We need to play to win and we need to manage this situation well. It's not like the games we played before because it's not about just the three points, but to win a final."

The match will pit the best attack of the league against the best defence. Mumbai have scored 33 goals and boast the best conversion rate. ATKMB on the other hand, have been the meanest defense – conceding just 13 goals – alongside registering a league-high tally of 10 clean sheets. And Lobera urged his side to stay true to their style rather than focus on the result.

"They have a very good defense but not only (that), but also a good balance between attack and defense," he said.

"For us, it's important to be loyal to our style of play and show passion in some moments during the game because it's not easy to find spaces and have a lot of chances against them."

ATKMB Team News

ATKMB Team News

While a point may be enough for the Mariners to finish at the top, coach Antonio Habas stated his side won't settle for anything less than a win.

"We have to be prepared to win, not to draw," he said. "It's a historic moment (if we qualify) but we have to play the match like another match. We play for three points. We have to be concentrated because we play a rival that is very difficult in attack."

Mumbai Squad:

Mumbai Squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Farukh Choudhary,Vikram Pratap Singh

ATKMB Squad:

ATKMB Squad:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Lamba Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi; Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Brad Inman, Jayesh Rane, Sk Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh; Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Mohamad Fardin Ali

Match Details:

Match Details:

Date: Feb 28 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 pm IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

