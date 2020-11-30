ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Mumbai City FC Team News
Although Mumbai dominated possession in both their matches, they struggled to score. The Islanders have registered just one goal so far, joint-least among teams who have played two matches.
The pair of Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous will once again be key for Mumbai's attack. It remains to be seen though if Bartholomew Ogbeche gets his place in the starting eleven.
Lobera believes East Bengal's inexperience in the league won't matter much as their strength in depth will make them difficult to beat. "Our focus is to improve at every level and learn from our mistakes," Lobera said.
"Nothing's changed from what I want as a coach. I want to dominate the game and possession of the ball and create chances, but that's not easy. They are an organised team without the ball. It won't be easy to find the spaces. We need to find the spaces to be smart and take advantage of situations in transition – both attack and defense."
The contest will also be a momentous occasion for defender Mandar Rao Dessai, who could become the first player in the Hero ISL to complete 100 appearances. "It's important for a player to play as many matches as possible," the Goan said. "I'm really proud about this. And I dedicate this to all my teammates and the coaches I've played under in this league."
East Bengal FC Team News
Though SCEB went down in their opener, they showed glimpses of promise. Coach Robbie Fowler will once again bank upon the duo of Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann to cause havoc in Mumbai's defense.
"The way we played, we proved we can get better and better," Fowler had said after their opener. "We are new. We have been together only for a short space of time. We move on."
With two new-look sides eager to prove a point, a cracker could be on the cards.
MCFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa
Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip
Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Farukh Choudhary,Vikram Pratap Singh
EB Squad:
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy
Defenders: Abhishek Ambekar, Anil Chawan, Daniel Fox, Gurtej Singh, Lalramchullova, Mohamed Irshad, Nayaran Das, N Rohen Singh, Novin Gurung, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Scott Neville, Pritam Singh
Midfielders: Aaron Amadi Holloway, Anthony, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Haobam Singh, Jacques, Loken Meitei, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwan, Yumnam Singh
Forwards: Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua
Match Details:
Date: Dec 1 (Tuesday)
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV