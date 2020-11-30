Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

By
East Bengal will look to notch up their first win of the season. Credit: ISL Media
East Bengal will look to notch up their first win of the season. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Nov 30: After securing their first win of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7, Mumbai City FC will be keen to build on the momentum when they face SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium here on Tuesday.

The contest promises to be an intriguing one with both teams adopting a possession-based style. Sergio Lobera's side has averaged 511 passes per match so far while SCEB completed 476 passes in their opening game, which they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai City FC Team News

Mumbai City FC Team News

Although Mumbai dominated possession in both their matches, they struggled to score. The Islanders have registered just one goal so far, joint-least among teams who have played two matches.

The pair of Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous will once again be key for Mumbai's attack. It remains to be seen though if Bartholomew Ogbeche gets his place in the starting eleven.

Lobera believes East Bengal's inexperience in the league won't matter much as their strength in depth will make them difficult to beat. "Our focus is to improve at every level and learn from our mistakes," Lobera said.

"Nothing's changed from what I want as a coach. I want to dominate the game and possession of the ball and create chances, but that's not easy. They are an organised team without the ball. It won't be easy to find the spaces. We need to find the spaces to be smart and take advantage of situations in transition – both attack and defense."

The contest will also be a momentous occasion for defender Mandar Rao Dessai, who could become the first player in the Hero ISL to complete 100 appearances. "It's important for a player to play as many matches as possible," the Goan said. "I'm really proud about this. And I dedicate this to all my teammates and the coaches I've played under in this league."

East Bengal FC Team News

East Bengal FC Team News

Though SCEB went down in their opener, they showed glimpses of promise. Coach Robbie Fowler will once again bank upon the duo of Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann to cause havoc in Mumbai's defense.

"The way we played, we proved we can get better and better," Fowler had said after their opener. "We are new. We have been together only for a short space of time. We move on."

With two new-look sides eager to prove a point, a cracker could be on the cards.

MCFC Squad:

MCFC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Farukh Choudhary,Vikram Pratap Singh

EB Squad:

EB Squad:

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy

Defenders: Abhishek Ambekar, Anil Chawan, Daniel Fox, Gurtej Singh, Lalramchullova, Mohamed Irshad, Nayaran Das, N Rohen Singh, Novin Gurung, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Scott Neville, Pritam Singh

Midfielders: Aaron Amadi Holloway, Anthony, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Haobam Singh, Jacques, Loken Meitei, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwan, Yumnam Singh

Forwards: Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Match Details:

Match Details:

Date: Dec 1 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30pm IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 30, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More