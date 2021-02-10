ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

OFC Team News
“I think they’ve got some good players.,” he said. “Tactically, we know how they play and will match them in every area. They play a 4-4-2 and we are going to play the same way. We are going to make it difficult for them and I think we can do the double over them.”
Like their opponents on Thursday, Kerala have also been struggling. They are winless in four games and have conceded the most goals this season (27). Odisha lie a close second on that table, having conceded 25 goals. The defensive issues faced by both teams are visible from the fact that Odisha has faced the maximum number of shots on target while Kerala have faced the second-most.
KBFC Team News
Kerala has to put in some encouraging displays in their last few games but have been unable to hold on to whatever advantage they've managed to gain. In their last two games against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, Kerala suffered defeats despite opening the scoring. They have now dropped 16 points from winning positions this season.
Making the playoffs appears an uphill task but coach Kibu Vicuna hasn’t given up hope. “Our objective is to get 12 points (from our remaining four matches) but we will take it step-by-step,” he said. “Tomorrow is an opportunity to get the points and be closer to the teams that have better chances of qualifying for the playoffs.”
Odisha Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Ankit, Arsh Banwait, Dorronsoro. Defenders: Rana, Shubham, Amit, C Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Chhuantea, Sajid, Narayan. Mid-fielders: Bikramjit, Dia Diagne, Xisco H, Jerry, M Tebar, Perez Guedes, Nandha, Romeo, Vinit. Forwards: Aridane Santana, Daniel, Mangku Kuki
Kerala Squad
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan. Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara. Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar. Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.
Match Details:
Date: Feb 11
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV