Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: Professionalism the buzzword for FC Goa's find of the year Romario

By
Alexander Romario Jesuraj
Alexander Romario Jesuraj has impressed all with his displays in the FC Goa shirt. Images: FC Goa/ISL Media.

Bengaluru, December 11: For FC Goa winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj, professionalism is a word he has had to live by, without, by his own admission, knowing the full weightage it carries.

Professionalism as we have all learnt, in its true sense, if applied correctly and sensibly, bears fruit in every aspect. And reaping the benefits of it this season is the young 24-year-old from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

The past few years have been a huge learning experience for Romario as he went on to win two I League titles in as many seasons. First, it was with his beloved Chennai City FC and then with Mohun Bagan.

Romario then joined the Gaurs after a triumphant I League campaign which saw the youngster lead Chennai City to their biggest-ever silverware of note.

Wildest imagination

Wildest imagination

That was something beyond our wildest imagination," Romario told FC Goa Media about the 2018-19 season of the I-League.

"Our dreams were modest because of the level of competition and infrastructure available to us before Chennai City weren't always the best. However, as the season wore on, we started believing in ourselves."

Loaned to Bagan

Loaned to Bagan

Romario's joining in 2019 was swiftly followed by the Gaurs sending him out to Mohun Bagan on loan last season.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't feel crestfallen when I learnt that I was being sent out on loan. FC Goa was a team that I had admired for many years and when their offer came, I didn't think twice. They were my favourite team in the Indian Super League (ISL) because of the kind of football they played. You always want to be a part of that," added Romario.

Professionalism to the core

Professionalism to the core

Romario took one sideways step to move two steps forward - being professional about it all. The past two years have not only seen the dream of a young footballer come true, but also the becoming of a man who has matured both through triumphs and tribulations.

Romario kept his professional attitude well into the off-season. And even with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) forcing everyone into seclusion, the winger carved out a routine to keep himself in shape and ready for the challenge of the ISL.

Impressing all

Impressing all

With the team in transition and a new head coach in the form of Juan Ferrando in place, the youngster found the door to playing time in Orange of FC Goa up for grabs.

And the youngster has risen up to the challenge - playing in three of the four games to open the season and finally getting his first start against Kerala Blasters in which he made a quick impact. And crucially enough, he has impressed everyone.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

More ISL 2020 21 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More