ISL 2020-21: Professionalism the buzzword for FC Goa's find of the year Romario

Wildest imagination
That was something beyond our wildest imagination," Romario told FC Goa Media about the 2018-19 season of the I-League.
"Our dreams were modest because of the level of competition and infrastructure available to us before Chennai City weren't always the best. However, as the season wore on, we started believing in ourselves."
Loaned to Bagan
Romario's joining in 2019 was swiftly followed by the Gaurs sending him out to Mohun Bagan on loan last season.
"I would be lying if I said I didn't feel crestfallen when I learnt that I was being sent out on loan. FC Goa was a team that I had admired for many years and when their offer came, I didn't think twice. They were my favourite team in the Indian Super League (ISL) because of the kind of football they played. You always want to be a part of that," added Romario.
Professionalism to the core
Romario took one sideways step to move two steps forward - being professional about it all. The past two years have not only seen the dream of a young footballer come true, but also the becoming of a man who has matured both through triumphs and tribulations.
Romario kept his professional attitude well into the off-season. And even with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) forcing everyone into seclusion, the winger carved out a routine to keep himself in shape and ready for the challenge of the ISL.
Impressing all
With the team in transition and a new head coach in the form of Juan Ferrando in place, the youngster found the door to playing time in Orange of FC Goa up for grabs.
And the youngster has risen up to the challenge - playing in three of the four games to open the season and finally getting his first start against Kerala Blasters in which he made a quick impact. And crucially enough, he has impressed everyone.