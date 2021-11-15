ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC appoint India international Anirudh Thapa as new captain

Chennai, Nov 15: Chennaiyin FC have on Monday (November 15) appointed India international Anirudh Thapa as the new captain of the side ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season starting Friday (November 19).
The 23-year old midfielder, who has been with CFC since 2016, takes over from Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro. Thapa, who is one of the key players for Chennaiyin FC over the years, said as a captain there's an added responsibility and he would always protect his team and players.
"I think not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain. I have been here for six years now and so it's not hard to understand what the club wants. They want to win. And so do I. But as captain, there is an added responsibility," Thapa was quoted as saying in a release.
"To grow up a little bit faster. I will still be a boy who loves football but I will also ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. And I will always protect my team and my players," he added.
Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC in their opening game of the new ISL season on November 23 at Bambolim, Goa.