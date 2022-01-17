ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match postponed

Goa, January 17: The Indian Super League (ISL) announced the postponement of the ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC, scheduled to be played at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Monday (January 17).
The decision was taken in consultation with the tournament's medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team. Just hours before the kick-off, the decision was made to postpone today's fixture and ISL sent an update via mail to announce the news.
"The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date. The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly," said an ISL release.
This is the fourth postponement of the season after ATK Mohun Bagan had two of their fixtures moved earlier in the season. Earlier on Sunday (January 16), the league match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC was also postponed.
Bolstered by the arrival of Daniel Chima Chukwu in their already lethal attacking arsenal, Jamshedpur were looking to continue snapping at Kerala Blasters' heels at the top of the table with a win over Hyderabad.
Jamshedpur placed second in the points table with 19 in their kitty from 11 games, added striker Chima to their ranks on Saturday. The Nigerian moved to Jamshedpur from SC East Bengal where he scored two goals.
In their previous game against SC East Bengal, Jamshedpur had to dig deep to get past the wooden spooners as Ishan Pandita once again came off the bench to score the winner. Coach Owen Coyle's side has looked like a well-oiled machine and Greg Stewart has been magical for the team. The Scotsman, Stewart, can find a good foil in box striker Chima in the days to come with the Nigerian.
Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez would be hoping his team can get back to winning ways in the upcoming game as their winless spell has been of three games. The Nizams missed talisman Bartholomew Ogbeche in the last outing due to suspension and Javier Siverio also scoring goals.