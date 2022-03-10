ISL Semi-Final 2022 1st Leg: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters - Live Streaming, Lineup, Dream11 Prediction

Goa, March 10: League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC face Kerala Blasters in the first leg of semifinal 1 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Friday (March 11).
Owen Coyle's table-topping Jamshedpur FC clinched the League Shield on the final matchday of the league phase with a narrow 1-0 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan and eventually booked their last 4 meeting with Kerala Blasters, who finished the season in fourth place.
With 13 wins, 3 defeats and 4 draws for 43 points from 20 matches, JFC finished at the top of the ISL season 8 table, while Ivan Vukomanovic's KBFC earned the fourth spot after they accumulated a total of 34 points from 20 matches, which included 9 wins, 7 draws and 4 defeats.
During the league stages, JFC were the second highest scorers with 42 goals and the best defensive side having let in just 21 goals. KBFC, on the other hand, scored 34 goals and conceded 24.
The two sides have already met twice this season with Jamshedpur FC marching out 3-1 victors in the most recent match, while the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.
Overall, they have met 10 times so far in ISL and JFC hold the advantage with 3 wins as opposed to 1 win of KBFC. The remaining six matches, however, have ended in a draw.
Despite the presence of some top goal-scorers like Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alavaro Vazquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, we may be in for a very cagey affair as both teams will be keen to stay alive heading into the second leg with cleansheets. So, it will be down to the best defence on the night.
The two teams will battle for a spot in the final, where they will face the winner of the two-legged semifinal between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Ahead of the semifinal 1 first leg clash, here is a look at the possible playing 11s, dream11 best picks, match prediction and match details:
Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Possible Playing 11s
Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Mobashir Rahman, Pronay Halder; Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Ritwik Das; Daniel Chima Chukwu.
Kerala Blasters (4-4-2): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill; Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin; Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna; Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.
Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Best Picks (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
Defenders: Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Sanjeev Stalin
Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Lalthathanga Khawlhring
Forwards: Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alavaro Vazquez
Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blaster Match Prediction
This is the business end of the tournament, so form and head-to-head will go out of the equation with both teams looking to take an advantage heading into the second leg, which is scheduled for next week.
JFC start the favourties, but KBFC will not make it easy. The result on the night will be decided on the performance of the defence including the goalkeeper with both teams possessing a lot of goal-threat from every area of the pitch.
Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Semifinal First Leg Details
Venue: PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa
Kick off time and date: 7:30 PM IST on Friday (March 11)
Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar and JIO TV