ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters sound early warning to rivals with win over East Bengal as fans return to stadium

Attacking instincts
Last season, Blasters scored 37 goals with Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz being their leading scorers with eight goals apiece.
In ISL 2022-23, the Blasters were without both of them, but they still found the resources to pierce the East Bengal defence.
Head-to-Head
East Bengal had signed proven attacking players in Cleiton Silva, Aniket Jadhav, and Suhair VP ahead of the season as well as fortified their defence - which conceded 18 more than they scored last season - with the likes of Ivan Gonzalez and Jerry Lalrinzuala.
KBFC and East Bengal had played four times and with three stalemates and KBFC winning the last time these two met in ISL 2021-2022. This time it was Blasters again, who had the lastr laugh.
Unwavering support
Having reached the final of last season, Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic had forewarned his players not to take East Bengal lightly while also deeming them as a potential surprise package for the season ahead and his wards did exactly that.
The Yellow Brigade, relied heavily on the unwavering support of their Yellow Army -- Manjappada -- after a gap of two years at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, with the fans spicing up the atmosphere during the match.
Last laugh!
The Red and Golds had undergone an overhaul in the summer as former India coach Stephen Constantine took over the club that has almost an entirely new squad this season.
Constantine had suggested his team will take it one step at a time in the ISL 2022-23 season as the players and the coaching staff slowly understand each other better. But it was Blasters who had the last laugh!