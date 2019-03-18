Football

ISL analysis: Sergio Lobera rues Ahmed Jahouh’s red card

By
Sergio Lobera
Sergio Lobera singled out Ahmed Jahouh's red card as the turning point of the ISL final. Image: ISL Media

Bengaluru, March 18: It was a matter of so close yet so far for FC Goa as they missed out on the Indian Super League (ISL) trophy yet again.

Despite going toe-to-toe with eventual champions Bengaluru FC for the entire 90 minutes and the majority of extra time, the Gaurs' resilience came undone in the dying minutes as they went down to a late goal by Rahul Bheke.

Disappointed Goa head coach Sergio Lobera rued the red card to Ahmed Jahouh, which he felt was the turning point of the match.

1
1053230

"I think the key moment was that we went one man down at the end of the first half of extra time. I think it had been a tight game. I felt it was going to be a matter of small details and the sending off was a big handicap for us for the second half," he said.

Read also: Chhetri's set-piece secret

The loss was Goa's third defeat in as many matches against Bengaluru this season.

Asked if he thought that the Blues had the Gaurs' tactics figured out and the means to counter them every time, he responded, "I think Bengaluru haven't been better than us. Also, I think we haven't been better than Bengaluru. I think it has been a very tight final. It's tough losing the game this way. I think we have played a very good game. I'm very proud of the work done by my players. We also were facing a great team. And for me, it was a game that anyone could have won."

Even after losing Jahouh at the end of the first period of extra time, Lobera waited till the team went a goal down to bring on Hugo Boumous. Pushed for an explanation for his decision, Lobera stated, "I had to play six Indian players on the pitch. So, that didn't let me put Boumous earlier. From the form of the foreign players on the pitch, two were centre-backs, one was Edu Bedia, one was Ferran Corominas. And Boumous is a more attacking player. So, it was difficult to make that substitution with a man down."

Looking back at the ISL season, 42-year-old said, "To be honest, I think it's a competition that's very well organised. I'm very happy to be part of it. We've enjoyed a lot."

(Source: ISL Media)

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
