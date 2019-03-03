Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL: ATK 2 DDFC 1: ATK grab late winner to end season on a winning note

By
atk

Kolkata, March 3: ATK had to fight hard for a 2-1 win over Delhi Dynamos FC in the concluding league clash of the Hero Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

After a goalless first-half, Edu Garcia headed ATK into the lead (63'). Though Nandhakumar Sekar (72') pulled Delhi Dynamos level, a late winner from Ankit Mukherjee (88') clinched all three points for the home side.

The result saw ATK finish the season sixth with 24 points from 18 matches while Delhi end up eighth with 18 points.

1
1042976

It was the home team who made the better start to the game with John Johnson going close early from a set-piece. Komal Thatal and Edu Garcia were giving the Delhi defence plenty to think about.

Delhi slowly grew into the game as well with Romeo Fernandes volleying over after some good build-up play in the 13th minute. Mexican playmaker Ulises Davila then saw a shot graze the upright and go wide after a mistake from Ricky Lallawmawma.

However, the intensity of the match went down after the half an hour mark as clear cut chances just failed to materialise. The second half, though, started on a positive note with Lallianzuala Chhangte making a brilliant run down the left and forcing ATK goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya into a save.

But it were ATK who looked to take the initiative with some attacking intent. Thatal, Garcia and Kalu Uche all were guilty of spurning chances. But they were finally rewarded in the 63rd minute when ex-Dynamos right-back Pritam Kotal whipped a dangerous cross into the box. Garcia, who had snuck in between the central defenders, gleefully headed home to notch his third goal of the season.

Delhi hit back after poor defending from ATK in the 72nd minute. Chhangte was released down the left wing and the winger's low ball across the box was not dealt with by the ATK defence. It fell to Nandhakumar who slammed it home.

Delhi then went close to taking the lead when Rene Mihelic just could not apply the finishing touches to a cross from the left wing. And they would pay for that in the 88th minute.

Garcia was the architect this time around. He picked out second-half substitute Ankit Mukherjee with a lovely high ball behind the Delhi defence. All Mukherjee had to do was side-foot a first-time finish past an advancing Francisco Dorronsorro.

Steve Coppell's side saw out the game with ease to end the season with a home win.

Source: ISL Media

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VFB 5 - 1 H96
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 21:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue