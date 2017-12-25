ISL: ATK's Robbie Keane flows back home for two weeks

Kolkata, Dec 25: Defending champions ATK's marquee signing Robbie Keane has flown back to his homeland to celebrate Christmas with his family and will miss a couple of weeks training in the meantime, head coach Teddy Sheringham has confirmed.
The former Spurs and Liverpool player joined the Indian Super League side with a lot of hype however at the start of the season got injured and only back come to contention only in the fifth match of the season.
ATK have been struggling to show their form this season with a new-look coaching and supporting staff along with some big additions after they decided to part ways with former manager Molina and some of the star Spanish players.
A lot of expectations were surrounded by Keane's arrival but ATK failed to win a single match in his absence however in the last two matches they have again regained the momentum since Keane inclusion.
The Irish striker also scored the winner in their last match against Delhi Dynamos and also was adjusted the man of the match.
But on Saturday after the ISL committee announced several fixture-changes majorly to accommodate Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup qualifier matches it saw ATK's match against FC Goa being postponed from Sunday, December 31, 2017, to Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
It was revealed that the Irish striker will miss two weeks' training at least for he went for a holiday to celebrate Christmas with his family.
"He is going home for a couple of weeks," Sheringham confirmed IANS on the sidelines of PGTI's season-ending golf meet at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).
However, it is expected that the player will be available for selection ahead of their next match which will be a home match but just after celebrating such a big occasion it could be a matter of concern whether he will be match fit or not.
ATK are seventh on the points table with just eight points from six matches.