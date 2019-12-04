Football
ISL: Chennaiyin FC appoint former Bolton Wanderers boss Owen Coyle as head coach

By
Owen Coyle

Chennai, December 4: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday (December 3) announced former Premier League manager Owen Coyle as their new head coach.

The 53-year-old Coyle, who replaces the recently sacked John Gregory, has joined Chennaiyin on a contract till the end of the season.

Gregory, who had guided Chennaiyin to the title in 2017-18 season, failed miserably in the 2018-19 season, when they finished at the bottom of the table. The team also carried that form into the current season as well, winning just one from six matches, which led to the Englishman's sacking.

Chennaiyin, however, have acted quickly and brought in Coyle who has Premier League experience from his time at Burnley and Bolton Wanderers.

And, the Scotsman was very proud on taking up the role at the south Indian club.

"I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as their Head Coach. It will be my immense privilege to join a club with so much success already in its early history with two ISL titles," Coyle told the CFC media team.

He further added: "I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fanbase always backing us. I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, the owners also released a statement on the club's official website stating their excitement at bringing in a renowned name in English football.

"Owen (Coyle) is a renowned name in British football, with a fantastic career as both player and coach. We are really happy and excited to have him onboard. Our conversations with Owen have been really promising and we are certain he will steer us back to glory. I wish him the very best as he begins his tenure with us," said the Chennaiyin FC co-owners jointly.

Coyle began his coaching career in Scotland with Falkirk, St. Johnstone and former club Airdrie United before moving to Burnley, with whom he won promotion to the Premier League in his first season in-charge, beating Sheffield United in the 2008-09 Play-Off Final at Wembley.

After a two-and-a-half years at Burnley, Coyle went on to become Bolton manager in January 2010. A tenacious EPL outfit under Coyle, Bolton also reached the FA Cup semis in his first season in-charge.

Awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month thrice, Coyle also had stints at Wigan Athletic in the English Championship in 2013, followed by a role outside Europe with Houston Dynamos. He also had short spells at Blackburn Rovers and Ross County.

Now, Coyle's journey with Chennaying begins with a challenging trip to Jamshedpur FC on Monday December 9) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

(With inputs from CFC)

Full Time: BRN 1 - 4 MCI
Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 9:43 [IST]
