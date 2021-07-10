ISL: Chennaiyin FC name Bozidar Bandovic as new coach

Bengaluru, July 10: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have named Bozidar Bandovic as their new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.
The 51-year-old from Montenegro will take charge of the club on a one-year contract.
Hungary's Csaba Laszlo was in charge of CFC last season before paying the price for a poor campaign with Ishfaq Ahmed taking over on a stop-gap arrangement.
"I'm delighted to join the Chennaiyin family. I'm ready and can't wait to start! After our conversations, I realised that this club is very special. I was very impressed," Bandovic told the club website.
Bandovic's most recent stint, at Buriram United, boasts of successive Thai League titles (2016-17 & 2017-18) and a Thai League Manager of the Year award in 2017-18.
His consecutive championship winning seasons saw the club first establish, and then break their own record for most points secured in Thai League history.
"We're absolutely delighted to have someone like Bozidar Bandovic take up the mantle of head coach. What he has achieved in Thailand is a testament to his capabilities and we expect him to show similar efficiency in India," Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.
Bondovic also served as head coach of Olympiacos FC for a short period, having spent his time with the Greek giants in various roles, including, Head of Analysis for former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and as assistant coach the season after.
"At Chennaiyin, I want us to be a team that knows what to do in different tactical situations while attacking, defending, and transitioning. My target is to improve the team and the players tactically, and individually.
I did watch many games from last year and we will first evaluate and complete the team. Of course, I need more time to train the players to know them better," said the former Yugoslavian national team youth player.
His playing career in the top-flight includes stints at Red Star Belgrade, Olympiacos and POAK.
Bondovic will be looking to revive the fortunes of the once-mighty CFC, who had finished eighth in the ISL table last season and thereby failed to make it tio the play-offs.