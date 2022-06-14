ISL: Chennayin FC name Thomas Brdaric as new coach

Bengaluru, June 14: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have named Thomas Brdaric as the new head coach of the club ahead of the upcoming season.
In his most recent spell, the German coach led KF Vllaznia to the Albanian Cup for two successive seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22).
The team also finished runners up in the Albanian Championship in the 2020-21 season.
Brdaric was thereafter awarded Coach of the Year 2021. He also led the Albanian club in the qualifiers of the recently established UEFA Europa Conference League.
"First of all, I would like to thank Mrs. Vita Dani and the Chennaiyin family for putting their faith in me. Honestly, I am looking forward to this incredible journey. This will be a great experience and a challenge where we will push further as one team. This is not my first time outside of Germany, therefore I am aware of most circumstances and I am ready to move forward with Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait to get started," Brdaric's told CFC Media after putting pen to the papers.
The 47-year-old has also had various spells in Germany's lower leagues, including the head coach position of VFL Wolfsburg's U-21 team.
In one of his first stints as first team boss, Brdaric won the Regional League and gained promotion with TSG Neustrelitz in the German fourth division in 2014.
He has also reached the North Macedonia Cup Final in 2017 with FK Shkendija as head coach.
In 75 games as head coach, he has a record of 50 wins and 15 draws.
Speaking on Chennaiyin FC's new boss, co-owner Vita Dani said: "We are delighted to have Thomas Brdaric lead the team in our first real long season. We are well aware of the impact he has had at every club that he has coached and we aspire to replicate the same at CFC. We believe that his philosophy and playing style is in line with our vision."
As a player, Brdaric turned out for various clubs across Germany in the Bundesliga including VfB Stuttgart, Hannover 96 and VfL Wolfsburg. His most successful spell, though, came at Bayer Leverkusen where he helped his team finish as runners up of the UEFA Champions League and the DFB Pokal in 2002.
He has also represented the German national team acquiring eight caps and scoring once. He was part of the squad that finished third in the 2005 FIFA Confederations League. Brdaric primarily played as a forward, scoring 102 goals in 342 career appearances.
The Marina Machans have been very active in the pre-season transfer window, signing as many as six new players.
In the 2020-21 ISL season, the Yellow Brigade finished a poor eighth and failed to make it to the play-offs.
They had started the ISL 2021-22 season under Bozidar Bandovic before the well-travelled Montenegrin coach and the club decided to part ways midway through the campaign following a string of poor results.
Ex-India international Sabir Pasha then took over the Yellow Brigade on an interim basis.
In the transfer window CFC signed Gurmukh Singh from Rajasthan FC, Sourav Das from ISL rivals East Bengal, young Manipuri midfielder Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh from I League outfit Neroca FC, Bengal captain and defender Monotosh Chakladar, Vincy Barreto (from ISL rivals Kerala Blasters) and Alexander Romario Jesuraj (from FC Goa).