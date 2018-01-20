ISL: Resurgent Delhi Dynamos instill fear in Jamshedpur's minds

Jamshedpur, January 20: Jamshedpur FC are enjoying a decent debut season in the Indian Super League. Having notched up 13 points from their 10 games, Steve Coppell's men are currently in seventh position on the points table and have a chance to go within touching distance of the top four places when they square up against Delhi Dynamos at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, on Sunday.
Jamshedpur FC came on top when the two sides met in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. Izu Azuka's strike proved enough to hand the visitors all three points. But repeating the result will not be easy against a resurgent Delhi team, who upset table toppers Bengaluru FC in their previous match.
"In football, they say you are only good as your last game, and they beat Bengaluru FC. They like to go forward and that has sometimes left them vulnerable at the back. But I'm a big admirer of the way they play. So it's a big challenge to stop them and hit them on the counter," Coppell told reporters at the pre-match press conference.
The home side are fresh off a win against Kerala Blasters at home and will be looking to keep the good run going. Coppell hinted his team will try to play a counter attacking style of football.
"We are playing against a Delhi team which is very pleasing on the eye going forward. They are some very quick players going forward. But we'll try to hit them on the counter," he said.
Jamshedpur FC also have some injury worries ahead of the game. Brazilian midfielder Trinadade Goncalves may again miss out after suffering a foot injury. "Trinadade has foot problem. He got kicked on the foot in Goa. He is probably touch and go for tomorrow's game as well. But that I'll decide tomorrow. Mehtab Hossain is fit," he added.
Lallianzuala Chhangte has been spectacular in Delhi's last few games, and the young man from Mizoram will be expected to put up another good show against Jamshedpur. But even more importantly, the win against Bengaluru has given Delhi the much-needed confidence, and their coach Miguel Angel Portugal couldn't have asked for more from his team at this stage of the ISL.
"When you win it's the best confidence booster and for me it's the best training," he said.
Talking about the opponents, Portugal added, "I like their last match against Kerala. They played well. It's definitely a good team. They have a good back four and a good striker. They also have two very fast wingers."
Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos
Indian Super League
Live from JRD Tata Sports Complex
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 5.30 pm (Sunday, January 21)
Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
Indian Super League
Live from Kochi
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 8 pm (Sunday, January 21)
