ISL: FCG vs KBFC: Preview, Timing, Live Streaming, Where to Watch: Play-off berth in sight for Goa

By
The Gaurs are in superb form and come into the game on an unbeaten run of five games. Credit: ISL Media
Goa, February 17: FC Goa will aim to follow into the footsteps of Bengaluru FC and confirm their place in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs.

Sergio Lobera’s men currently sit in second spot on the league table with 28 points from their 15 games and a victory against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, will help them seal a place in the last four on Monday (February 18).

Goa in rampaging form

The Gaurs are in excellent form currently and come into the clash on the back of a five-game unbeaten run with a comprehensive 3-0 thrashing of a formidable ATK side being their latest scalp.

Goa were absolutely ruthless in the win against ATK with star striker Ferran Corominas bagging a brace which has catapulted him back to the top of the scoring charts ahead of NorthEast United’s Bartholomew Ogbeche with 13 goals.

Lobera’s men look to seal place in last four

With their last two matches in the league coming against last season’s finalists Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, Goa will be desperate to take maximum points from the Kerala encounter.

“We are going to face a very good team that is looking different under a new coach. I’m sure that if we are not at our 100 percent and are not doing the things right, we won’t be able to take the three points. Also, if we win, we will confirm our spot in the play-offs and then try to get on top of the table,” said Lobera.

Blasters play for pride

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, do not have much at stake apart from pride to play for with even a top-six finish now beyond the reach of Nelo Vingada and his men.

It has not been the easiest of tasks for Vingada since taking over the reins from David James with his first three games in charge of the club yielding just two points.

However, there has been a minor turnaround in fortunes for Kerala since their 0-2 defeat at the hands of Delhi Dynamos. They were excellent in the first-half against Bengaluru before they squandered a two-goal advantage and settled for a draw.

Goa is better, but doesn’t mean they’ll win: Vingada

Vingada will come into the clash on the back of his first win as Kerala boss after an impressive 3-0 thrashing of defending champions Chennaiyin FC.

“I also want to see through this game how our team can face the best opponents in the ISL. No doubt that Goa is better than us and the difference in points shows that, but that does not mean they will win the game,” said Vingada.

The Gaurs ran out 3-1 victors in the reverse fixture at Kochi earlier this season. Will they do the double or will Vingada’s men exact revenge?

Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar

Source: ISL Media

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 18:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2019

