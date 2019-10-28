Football
ISL feature: An army of Goans ready to seize their chances

By
FC Goa
FC Goa is leading by example when it comes to nurturing home talent.

Bengaluru, October 28: The game, as in real life, allows clubs to buy superstars, yet the challenge of developing one's players remains a special one and indeed, the holy grail of all club football.

In the Indian Super League's (ISL) sixth season which is currently underway, FC Goa is leading by example when it comes to nurturing home talent.

Hundred-plus Goans at the same time in the same club, playing the same fluid system of football. The path to the dream has well and truly been laid.

Dream into reality

Dream into reality

Turning this dream into reality is no easy task, mind. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, in running five youth sides - the Under-14's, U-16's, U-18's, U-20's and the Developmental side.

Derrick Pereira, Technical Director and Head of Youth Development, and his crew, feverishly look at 1000's of matches happening in the state, ranging from inter-class matches at primary schools to GPL games, in the hope of uncovering the next Bruno Coutinho, the next Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, the next Clifford Miranda.

Goan contingent

Goan contingent

When a FC Goa side boasting three foreigners beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their first ISL match of season six, the side's Goan contingent gave a great account of themselves.

Brandon Fernandes, newly-capped for India and one of the most prolific Indian attackers in the league, bossed proceedings from start to finish in midfield. Seriton Fernandes put in 10 tackles in all, wearing his 'Thou Shalt Not Pass' game-face at the Fatorda. Mandar Rao Dessai and Lenny Rodrigues, relatively senior statesmen, led by example, as they have done for many a spring.

Something special

Something special

Indian football lovers were in for a treat come the end of the game and would be witnessing something special, a sight that had become common in last year's Super Cup and Goa Pro League season.

The Virat Kohli co-owned side ended the game with seven Goans on the pitch, a feat that no other team can have claimed to match this season. Each of the three coming on received substantial cheer, as the Fatorda faithful stood up for the home-town lads.

Playing their heart out

Playing their heart out

Saviour Gama had played the last league game of season 5 against Chennaiyin FC as Sergio Lobera chose to give his first-team regulars a breather. But it was at Andheri that he really announced himself, coming on after captain Mandar had picked up an injury.

The youngsters have now served notice to their elders; the first-team regulars have a fight on their hands as it is clear that that an army of Goans are ready to seize their chances.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
