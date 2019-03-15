ISL feature: Can Bengaluru carry league form into final?

Tight clash
For all of FC Goa's attacking brilliance and improvements in defence, they have not been able to trouble Bengaluru over two seasons.
In four meetings between the teams, Bengaluru have won three times while Goa's only win came in a tight clash (4-3) last season in which Bengaluru were down to 10 men after goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sent off.
Spanish philosophy
In fact, this season, Bengaluru have done the double over Goa, scoring five goals past them and conceding just the one over two fixtures.
Both teams' approach stems from a Spanish philosophy honed in Catalunya, given that Sergio Lobera and Carles Cuadrat spent time in Barcelona.
Indian contingent
But there are nuances which could give an edge to Cuadrat in the battle against his compatriot. While Lobera prefers an all out, possession-based attacking game, Cuadrat has shown some flexibility with his tactics and his team is equally comfortable on the ball and in hitting the opposition on the counter.
Moreover, Bengaluru's Indian contingent is in better form. Goa's game is heavily dependent on their foreigners, especially Ferran Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia. If these fulcrums do not play well, Goa tends to suffer.
Key contributions
For Bengaluru, their Indian players have often stepped up when the foreigners have been off colour. Sunil Chhetri is the leading goalscorer with nine strikes for them while Udanta Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke have all come up with key contributions through the course of the season. Gurpreet continues to be outstanding in goal for Bengaluru.
Despite being overwhelming favourites, it could still go horribly wrong for Bengaluru FC.
"I believe the final will be completely different than the two league games we have had already," said Lobera.
Bengaluru will think otherwise. They will want to carry their league form into the final and finish the season on a high.